Arizona rap trio (and Band To Watch) Injury Reserve released their self-titled debut album last spring. And at the end of last year, they kicked off a series of loosies with the JPEGMAFIA- and Code Orange-featuring “HPNGC.”

Today, Injury Reserve are returning with yet another one-off. “Hoodwinked” is a menacing live-wire of a track built around a bumping low-end and a squealing free-jazz saxophone sample that will either delight you or piss you the hell off (possibly both?). Listen to it below.