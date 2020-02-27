Lily Konigsberg – “It’s Just Like All The Clouds”

In addition to making freaked-out eccentro-rock with her band Palberta and off-kilter synthetic pop as one half of Lily And Horn Horse, Lily Konigsberg also records music under her own name. And next month, she’s releasing a new solo EP called It’s Just Like All The Clouds.

We’ve already heard one track from the record, the ’90s indie rock-indebted “I Said.” And now we’re getting the title track — which is completely different, all pulsing bedroom electro-pop produced by the Cradle’s Paco Cathcart.

The song comes with a video directed by Konigsberg’s Palberta bandmate Ani Ivry-Block. Watch and listen to it below.

TOUR DATES (w/ Of Montreal)

02/27 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

02/28 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

02/29 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

03/01 Richmond, VA – Broadberry

03/02 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

03/03 Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre

03/04 Boston, MA – The Sinclair

03/05 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

03/06 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/08 Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

03/09 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

03/10 Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre

03/11 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03/12 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/13 Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater

03/14 Nashville, TN @ Little Warpath

The It’s Just Like All The Clouds EP is out 3/13 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.