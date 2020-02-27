Stream Christine And The Queens’ Surprise La Vita Nuova EP Feat. Caroline Polachek

Earlier this month, Christine And The Queens returned with “People, I’ve been sad,” her first song of the new year following last year’s Chris LP and the Charli XCX duet “Gone.” As it turns out, “People, I’ve been sad” wasn’t just a one-off single; it’s the first track of a whole new EP, out today. Surprise!

La Vita Nuova (The New Life) was produced by Christine And The Queens and Ash Workman. The six-track (well, five and a bonus track) EP also comes accompanied by a conceptual short film imagined by Héloïse Letissier herself and directed by her longtime collaborator Colin Solal Cardo, with choreography from Ryan Heffington.

The film, shot at the historical Parisian landmark Palais Garnier, sees Letissier and her dancers moving through the famed opera house to the songs from the new EP. It culminates with an appearance from featured guest Caroline Polachek; watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “People, I’ve been sad”

02 “Je disparais dans tes bras”

03 “Mountains (we met)”

04 “Nada

05 “La vita nuova” (Feat. Caroline Polachek)

06 “I disappear in your arms” (bonus)

La Vita Nuova is out now via Because Music. CD and vinyl editions are out 4/10.