Christine And The Queens – “People, I’ve been sad”

Between her own album Chris and the Charli XCX duet “Gone,” Christine And The Queens had a banner 2019, career-wise. Her first single of 2020 suggests the stellar musical output will continue this year. But just because Héloïse Letissier is out here making bangers and picking up accolades doesn’t mean she’s beyond the scope of human suffering.

The new Christine song out today is called “People, I’ve been sad.” Its genesis is unclear — could be a way to mourn her mother, could be a lot of things — but the message is unmistakable. Sung in both English and French, the song alludes to empathy, solidarity, adolescent depression, and the way sorrow causes us to retreat. Its melodies are icy, sweet, and soulful at turns, backed by less-is-more drum programming and synths that surge outward at just the right times. It’s instantly one of my favorite Christine And The Queens songs ever.

Listen below, where you can also find a new performance of “People, I’ve been sad” for COLORS.

“People, I’ve been sad” is out now on Because Music.