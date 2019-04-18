Christine And The Queens Cancels Coachella Set Due To Mother’s Death

Christine And The Queens will not perform at the second weekend of Coachella. As Pitchfork points out, Héloïse Letissier explained in a tweet this afternoon that she had returned home to France to be with her family following the death of her mother this past Tuesday.

Translated into English from French via Twitter, her message reads like so: “I can only write very simple sentences. I lost my mother on Tuesday night. I came home to go through this ordeal with my loved ones — I won’t be able to sing this Saturday. I kiss you.” The original message in French reads, “Je n’arrive qu’à écrire des phrases très simples. J’ai perdu ma mère dans la nuit de mardi. Je suis rentrée pour traverser cette épreuve avec mes proches – je ne pourrai pas chanter ce samedi. Je vous embrasse.”

Christine And The Queens was scheduled to perform this Saturday, 4/20, a reprise of their Broadway-inspired performance during Coachella’s first weekend (pictured above). A show with Blood Orange scheduled for tonight at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California has also been cancelled.