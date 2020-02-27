Many Voices Speak – “Want It Kept”

We’ve long been fans of Many Voices Speak, the musical project of Stockholm’s Matilda Mård. She followed 2016 debut EP Away For All Time with debut album Tank Town in 2018, and now she’s back in action with a new single called “Want It Kept.”

Mård is a master of the sad, pretty indie mirage, and with “Want It Kept” she’s emerged with another winner. The track begins shapeless and misty and builds into a slow groove weighed down by the world. In a press release Mård explains, “‘Want It Kept is about regretting sacrifices made for love. It was written after a period of too much tendency to adjust myself to every random context, and as a reminder to myself for the future.”

Listen below.