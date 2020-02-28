G Herbo – “PTSD” (Feat. Juice WRLD, Chance The Rapper, & Lil Uzi Vert)

The Chicago rapper G Herbo is only 24, but he’s already a beloved elder statesman in his homwtown — someone who came up with drill music as a teenager and who has influenced a couple of mini-generations after him. In recent years, Herbo has taken to rapping about the mental toll of all the violence he’s spent his life around. Today, Herbo releases his new album PTSD. On the title track, he teams up with three big rap stars, one of whom is no longer with us.

“PTSD” is a song about trauma and its effects. The hook comes from the late Juice WRLD, who died of an overdose last year and who always spoke of Herbo as a sort of big-brother mentor. In light of Juice WRLD’s death, his chorus here is even sadder and more affecting: “I got a warzone inside of my head/ I made it on my own, they said I’d be in jail or dead/ I’ve seen my brothers fall over and over again/ Don’t stand too close to me, I got PTSD.”

The other two guests on the track are Chance The Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert, both of whom appeared on Herbo’s “Everything (Remix)” two years ago. Chance and Uzi rap about paranoia and depression, and Chance tells a story about witnessing a murder with his mother when he was a little kid, the two of them just not discussing it afterwards. Herbo’s own verse is just as heavy: “A million dollars ahead, I’m still angry and seeing red/ How the fuck I’m ‘posed to have fun? All my niggas dead.” Listen below.

And if you’re interested, here’s the full PTSD album stream:

PTSD is out now on Machine Entertainment Group/Epic Records.