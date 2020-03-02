The National Cancel Japanese Tour Due To Coronavirus

The National have canceled their tour dates in Japan due to coronavirus. The band were scheduled to play in Tokyo for two nights on 3/17 and 3/18 at Zepp DiverCity.

In a statement they wrote: “Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

The National will instead pick up their tour in support of last year’s I Am Easy To Find in Australia later in the month.

Over the last few days, a number of artists have canceled or postponed planned performances in Asia, including BTS, Mac DeMarco, New Order, Green Day, and Avril Lavigne. Wolf Parade have also cancelled a European tour.