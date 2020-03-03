HAIM – “The Steps”

Haim announced a new album called Women In Music Pt.III on Monday. A day later, they’re back with a new single from the LP.

Although “The Steps” kickstarts the Haim machine back into action for 2020, it’s actually the fourth of WIMPIII’s 16 tracks to see release so far following last year’s trio of former loosies “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” and “Hallelujah,” which now constitute the new album’s last three songs. Those represented a wide range of styles — breezy Lou Reed worship, sleek rock-adjacent pop, tender acoustic balladry — and with “The Steps” they’re continuing to show off their range. This one’s a fast, heavy rocker built around an onslaught of guitar sounds.

Like the rest of WIMPIII, “The Steps” is produced by Danielle Haim, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Rostam. And like the album’s three previous singles, it arrives with a video co-directed by Hollywood legend Paul Thomas Anderson alongside Danielle. Watch below.

Women In Music Pt.III is out 4/24 on Columbia. Pre-order it here.