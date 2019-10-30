Haim – “Now I’m In It” Video (Dir. Paul Thomas Anderson)

Los Angeles sister trio Haim have been on a roll since the release of their sophomore album, 2017’s outstanding Something To Tell You. Just this year, they provided assistance to Charli XCX on a song called “Warm,” covered Paula Cole at Pitchfork Music Festival, and sang on a Gesaffelstein track. Danielle also helped extensively with the latest Vampire Weekend album, Father Of The Bride.

This past summer, the girls returned with an original release titled “Summer Girl,” a saxophone-centric single inspired by Lou Reed’s “Walk On The Wild Side.” Now that we’re onto a new season, Haim are sharing another single called “Now I’m In It.” Like “Summer Girl,” this one arrives with a video by filmmaking auteur and longtime Haim collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson.

Last week they teased, “we’re about to release the most haim haimy haim song ever written, cool?” On the band’s social media platforms this week, Danielle shared some clarification on the song’s link to the sisters’ struggles with depression: “the track is chaotic- like my mind when i’m spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn’t wanna stop and deal with some shit.” In a recent Guardian interview, she added, “People think Now I’m in It is a break-up song because I sing: ‘We can’t be friends’ but I’m talking about me and my mind. It was gnarly and I was not OK with myself.” The article teases another heavy new song called “Hallelujah” to be released in the future.

Here’s Danielle’s full message explaining today’s track:

now i’m in it is about going through it.

a depression. not leaving the house type of shit. for my sisters and i, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole. this track speaks to that emotion.

the track is chaotic- like my mind when i’m spiraling. fast-talking to myself- words jumbled up. heartbeat racing. these times are hard to forget and even harder to work through. after being constantly on the go the past couple years, i didn’t wanna stop and deal with some shit. also, every day my sisters and i feel so fucking lucky that we get to do this for a living!!! it seemed like stopping and dealing with these emotions would be letting everyone down. but every time I’ve been depressed- it takes me accepting that I need help, to start to get out of it. it’s gotten a little easier as i have gotten older to recognize the symptoms and remind myself that when this happens, i need to seek help. (shout out to my therapist!!) anyway, we all know it’s important to talk about this stuff. this one poured out of us. take care of yourself. be nice to yourself. and thank the ones around you that help u everyday. hope this helps anyone who is in it right now ❤️ coming Oct 30

Watch the “Now I’m In It” video below.

“Now I’m In It” is out now on Columbia.