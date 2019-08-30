Charli XCX – “Warm” (Feat. HAIM)

Next month, Charli XCX will release her new album simply titled Charli. We’ve heard four great singles from that full-length already — including “Blame It On Your Love,” “Gone,” “Cross You Out,” and “1999.” Last week, Ms. XCX also dropped a single titled “Miss U,” which appears on the 13 Reasons Why season three soundtrack. In combination with some powerhouse features like Lizzo, Christine And The Queens, and Sky Ferriera, those Charli tracks boast the retro aesthetics she’s known for — ’80s power drums and ’90s glitzy synths.

Today, Charli is sharing another track called called “Warm” featuring HAIM. The follow up to Charli’s most recent full-length project, 2017’s Pop 2, will also feature guest verses from Kim Petras, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Clairo. The sharpness of the main synth melody on “Warm” stands in contrast to the vocals, which are manipulated through a warped, auto-tuned filter. This works really well within the atmospheric choir of HAIM vocals.

In a tweet from earlier this year, Charli made a rather bold claim about the new album, saying: “i am working on new music and things are coming this year. i know i’m slow sometimes but i want things perfect. this new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet.” I guess we’ll just have to see if that holds up.

Listen to “Warm” below.

Charli is out 9/13 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.