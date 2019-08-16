Charli XCX – “Cross You Out” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)

Charli XCX is releasing her new album, Charli, in a month. We’ve gotten two singles from it so far — “Blame It On Your Love” and “Gone” — and today she’s releasing another one, one of the many high-profile collaboration that the album boasts. This one is with Sky Ferreira, who is taking slow steps to release a new album of her own — she put out a new single, “Downhill Lullaby,” in March.

“Cross You Out” was produced by PC Music’s A.G. Cook, who is also Charli’s co-executive producer alongside Charli herself. In an Instagram post, Charli talked about what the collaboration with Ferreira means to her and gave some context for the song:

We are an ICONIC duo tbh. No but seriously, Sky, I’m so happy this collaboration has happened. I’ve always been a fan of your music/your vision. You are unique and brilliant and even though the music we make separately is sonically quite different, I feel like we sort of came up together in some senses (remember that next level V mag cover & all the mice peeing on the givenchy 😬😬!!). This song means a lot to me, for me it’s about leaving some pretty traumatic people from my past behind me. It feels euphoric that this song is about to be out in the world so soon. Thank you for being a part of this with me.

Each of the underground pop stars get verses on the track and come together for the booming chorus: “When you’re not around, when you’re not around I’ll finally cross you out.” Listen to it below.

Charli is out 9/13 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.