Next month, Charli XCX will release her new album, Charli. We’ve heard three great singles— “Blame It On Your Love,” “Gone,” and “Cross You Out.” But today, she’s sharing a new song that’s not on the album. “Miss U” comes from the 13 Reasons Why season three soundtrack. The rest of the soundtrack includes music from the Decemberists, HEALTH, and Frightened Rabbit.

Listen to “Miss U” below.

The 13 Reasons Why season three soundtrack is out now.