French producer Gesaffelstein, aka Mike Lévy, has finally released his sophomore album Hyperion, his first for Columbia Records and his first since 2013 debut Aleph. The album features a number of high-profile collaborations, including tracks with the Weeknd and Pharrell. And now that the album is out, we also get to hear “So Bad,” Gesaffelstein’s collaboration with newly minted Pitchfork Music Festival headliners HAIM. Hear it below.

Hyperion is out now on Columbia.