Gesaffelstein – “Blast Off” (Feat. Pharrell Williams)

French dance producer Gesaffelstein has collaborated with big names like Kanye West, the Weeknd, and A$AP Rocky, but he hasn’t released an album of his own since his 2013 breakout Aleph. That’s about to change. Late last year, he returned with the new single “Reset,” and in January, he followed it up with the Weeknd collab “Lost In The Fire.” Now there’s more.

Today, Gesaffelstein has shared another new song, and it’s another big-name collab. “Blast Off” is an icy 80s-inspired synthpop banger, and it features Pharrell Williams on vocals, doing both a kind of rhythmic speak-singing and some vocodered falsetto.

“Blast Off” comes from Gesaffelstein’s upcoming album Hyperion, which also features the previously released “Reset” and “Lost In The Fire” alongside new collaborations with Haim, the Hacker, and Electric Youth. Listen to “Blast Off” and check out the album’s full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hyperion”

02 “Reset”

03 “Lost In The Fire” (Feat. The Weeknd)

04 “Ever Now”

05 “Blast Off” (Feat. Pharrell Williams)

06 “So Bad” (Feat. Haim)

07 “Forever” (Feat. The Hacker & Electric Youth)

08 “Vortex”

09 “Memora”

10 “Humanity Gone”

Hyperion is out 3/8 on Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.