Diet Cig – “Thriving”

The tuneful, confessional, perpetually energetic indie-pop Band To Watch Diet Cig returned from a long absence in January with “Night Terrors,” their first song since 2017 debut album Swear I’m Good At This. Today they’ve got another new song and details on LP2.

The album is called Do You Wonder About Me? and its next single is opening track “Thriving.” Musically it’s a gleaming churn with guitars that remind me of a moment when indie rock was adjacent to post-hardcore, topped off by some of Alex Luciano’s most startlingly beautiful vocal melodies. Lyrically she tackles the aftermath of a relationship gone sour: “Do you wonder about me?” she asks, giving the album its title. “I’m thriving, thanks for asking.”

In a statement, the band explains that the song is “about the duality of absolutely THRIVING without someone but also desperately wanting them to notice you doing so. Inspired by the melodrama of reality TV and musical theater, we wanted the song to bounce back and forth between a lavish personal anthem and the anguish of feeling forever beholden to others opinions.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Thriving”

02 “Who Are You?”

03 “Night Terrors”

04 “Priority Mail”

05 “Broken Body”

06 “Makeout Interlude”

07 “Flash Flood”

08 “Worth The Wait”

09 “Stare Into the Sun”

10 “Night Terrors Reprise”

Do You Wonder About Me? is out 5/1 on Frenchkiss. Pre-order it here.