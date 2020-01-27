Diet Cig – “Night Terrors”

Back in 2015, we named pretty-punk duo Diet Cig a Band To Watch based on the magnetism of their debut EP, Over Easy. That was followed up two years later with an album called Swear I’m Good At This. The cohesion continually demonstrated by Diet Cig’s Alex Luciano proved infectious, and today they’re sharing a new song and new tour dates.

This new track, “Night Terrors,” is quite a comeback. The real powerhouse of this track is the drums, which launch the atmosphere headlong into weightlessness. A garage groove builds, swaying back and forth while excavating a familiar yet anthemic sensibility. Meek vulnerability in the daintiness and girlishness of the vocals add an irresistible sweetness. Here’s what vocalist and guitarist Luciano said about “Night Terrors” in a press release:

This song centers around my very real and frequent experiences with night terrors and other bizarre sleep activity. If we’re close enough to have ever shared a room, you know what I’m talking about. This song goes out to you. The idea of night terrors also represents the fact that no matter how hard I try to curate a specific and perfect version of myself, the embarrassing, weird, unlikable parts are always going to be there too. The people I’m closest with will always end up seeing them, when they inevitably come hurling out of me like my night terrors in the middle of the night. This song’s about holding onto that hope that the real ones will like me even with all my weird freaky stuff underneath. Even when I’m screaming at them in my sleep from across the hotel room.

Listen to “Night Terrors” below, where you can also find Diet Cig’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

05/02 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/04 Brighton, UK @ The Hope and Ruin

05/05 Manchester, UK @ YES

05/06 London, UK @ Camden Assembly

05/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer # ^

05/15 Washington, DC @ Black Cat # ^

05/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg # ^

05/18 Providence, RI @ The Met # ^

05/20 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair # ^

05/21 Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz # ^

05/22 Ottawa, ON @ 27 Club # ^

05/23 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground # ^

05/24 London, ON @ Rum Runners # ^

05/26 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx # ^

05/27 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall # ^

05/28 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line # ^

05/29 Iowa City, IA @ The Mill # ^

05/30 Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar # ^

06/02 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar # ^

06/03 Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle # ^

06/04 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hell # ^

06/05 Durham, NC @ Motorco #

06/06 Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern #

# = w/ Sad13

^ = w/ Thin Lips

“Night Terrors” is out now via Frenchkiss.