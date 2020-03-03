Rick Ross, T.I., Jeezy, More Team Up For Feed The Streetz Tour

It’s crazy to think that the Southern drug-rap titans of the ’00s are now getting their own nostalgia package tour, but it’s happening. This spring’s Feed The Streetz tour, which will hit big arenas across the US, isn’t specifically being pitched as a nostalgia tour, and every rapper on the bill is still capable of making good and relevant music. But we’re still looking at the circa-2007 Gangsta Grillz all-stars joining forces to put on a show. That gets me excited, and it also makes me feel old.

The forthcoming Feed The Streetz tour features a whole lot of big names who are just beyond their imperial eras: Rick Ross, T.I., Jeezy, Yo Gotti, Lil Kim, and Boosie Badazz. 2 Chainz will also jump on the bill at a couple of those dates. DJ Drama is the tour’s official DJ. All of these guys can still make hits; Rick Ross technically had his biggest one last year. Still, this collection of names evokes a very specific era. If you have ever bought a rap mixtape in a slimline CD case from a street-corner vendor, you will probably know every word of every song that gets performed at these shows.

Honestly, this looks fun as hell. This is an opportunity to participate in mass “BMF,” “What You Know,” “Trap Or Die,” and “Wipe Me Down” shout-alongs on the same night. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

4/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

5/02 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum *

5/09 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

5/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

5/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

5/30 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

* with 2 Chainz