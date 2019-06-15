Drake – “Omertá” & “Money In The Grave” (Feat. Rick Ross)

The Toronto Raptors won their first NBA championship Thursday night, and no one is happier than Drake, the team’s global ambassador. The city’s most popular music export has been a mainstay on the sidelines throughout the playoffs, inspiring fun subplots and remaining loudly, visibly involved in the action even after the league warned the Raptors to keep him in check. And now that his hometown team has claimed the trophy, Drake is celebrating by releasing a pair of new songs.

He promised the new tunes would be out Friday, but that didn’t happen. They’re out now, though, so take what you can get. The A-side of this so-called “two-pack” is “Omertá,” named for the mafia’s anti-snitching policy. The B-side is “Money In The Grave,” which reunites Drake with longtime collaborator Rick Ross. Having not heard them yet, I have lots of questions, such as: Do these songs directly reference the Raptors and/or their championship? Did Drake whip them up quickly, a la “Back To Back,” or are they just songs he’s been working on lately? What was he planning to do with them had the Raptors lost to the Golden State Warriors as many expected?

Let’s listen and learn together.