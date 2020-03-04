The Rapture reunited last year after a five-year absence, playing a handful of gigs around the country including the blog-rock festival Just Like Heaven. The reunion is still ongoing, but it’s unclear whether it will yield any new Rapture songs. In the meantime, some extremely different music from frontman Luke Jenner is on the way.

Out in May, Jenner’s solo debut 1 reportedly delves deep into the trauma of childhood abuse and the pillars he’s turned to for healing: God, family, and community. Its lead single is a tender piano ballad called “You’re Not Alone” that evokes Daniel Johnston in its spare simplicity. Jenner remains fond of his upper register, but his gently wavering vocals here are a far cry from the howling yelps of classic Rapture tracks like “House Of Jealous Lovers” and “How Deep Is Your Love.” This is about as far from post-9/11 dance-punk as you can get.

Along with BJ Rubin and Tara Relax’s “You’re Not Alone” video, Jenner has shared this statement: “You’re Not Alone is an invitation to more. I made this record to bring together my family, friends and music into one thing. Not to hurt anyone, not to call anyone out. But simply to have a conversation with those who want to have a conversation with me.” Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Wonderful Experience”

02 “All My Love”

03 “If There Is A God”

04 “Asshole”

05 “I’m Still Alive”

06 “What Do I Dream About”

07 “You’re Not Alone”

08 “You Know You’re In Love When You’re In Love”

09 “Die One Day”

10 “About To Explode”

1 is out 5/15 on Manono Records. Pre-order it here.