Nation Of Language – “Tournament”

Last month, Nation Of Language announced the official release of their debut LP. The synth-pop band’s album is titled Introduction, Presence, and it’ll be out early next month. We’ve been looking forward to this release for quite some time, having named the Brooklyn trio a Band To Watch and one of the best new bands of 2017 based on their phenomenal early singles. Along with the album announcement, they also shared another new single, “Rush & Fever.”

Today, they’re back with another one. The opening track from Introduction, Presence, “Tournament” is a bit more restrained than their other singles, though it patiently builds to a euphoric conclusion. Here’s what frontman Ian Devaney had to say about about the track:

“Tournament” is about coming to terms with your circumstances – some big decision has been made; a path has been chosen – and accepting that things will be much harder than you imagined, but there’s nothing to do but to keep going. I moved to Brooklyn thinking I would be able to just plug into a scene I had known, only to realize that it didn’t really exist anymore. Venues had closed, people had moved away, and we found ourselves essentially adrift in an almost comically uncaring city. We came to understand it was simply a matter of work – playing to mostly empty rooms in the hope that the bartender would like us and want to have us back. All we knew was that we weren’t going to quit, and that is still pretty much all we know.

Listen to “Tournament” below.

Introduction, Presence is out 4/3. Pre-order it here.