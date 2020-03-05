Record Store Day 2020 Release List Revealed

Record Store Day is rolling around once again, and today, the full list of releases hitting stores on 4/18 has been announced. As always, RSD is coming with a whole slew of exclusives and special releases; check out a few of the highlights (and lowlights?) below.
- A 12″ single of RSD 2020 Ambassador Brandi Carlile covering Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”
- Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Burning making its vinyl debut and his songs “Wow,” “Sunflower,” “Saint Tropez,” and “Goodbyes” on novelty 3″ vinyl
- David Bowie’s I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74), a double album bringing together performances from Detroit and Nashville on that historic tour, and CHANGESNOWBOWIE, a BBC radio session aired to celebrate his 50th birthday in 1997
- Denzel Curry covering Rage Against The Machine and Bad Brains on a new 7″ single
- Mac DeMarco’s Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos, exclusive demos of previously unheard compositions recorded during the Here Comes The Cowboy sessions
- Archers Of Loaf’s comeback single “Raleigh Days” with a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Street Fighting Man” as the B-side
- Ruston Kelly’s Dirt Emo Vol. 1, featuring covers of Dashboard Confessional, Wheatus, Chemical Romance, Saves The Day, Blink-182, and Taylor Swift
- A Beck 7″ with Khruangbin remixing “No Distraction” and St. Vincent remixing “Uneventful Days”
- Robyn’s 2005 self-titled album on vinyl for the first time with a reconfigured tracklist, bonus tracks, and original cover artwork
- Two new and unreleased songs from Best Coast, “Birthday” and “Sweetness,” recorded during the studio sessions for Always Tomorrow
- Lethal Weapon, Austin Powers, and Batman & Robin soundtracks
- Refused’s Maida Vale in-studio session for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter, pressed on crystal clear vinyl and including previously unreleased track “Economy Of Death”
- A 7″ single of John Prine and Kelsey Waldon recording in the studio together for the first time, singing “Paradise” with a B-side cover of the Merle Travis song “Kentucky Means Paradise”
- A Greg Dulli 7″ with his new song “A Ghost” and a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Girl From North Country” featuring Mark Lanegan on vocals as the B-side
- A limited-edition, one-sided 7” of Pink Floyd performing “Arnold Layne” live for the final time in 2007 with Jon Carin on keyboards and Oasis’ Andy Bell on bass
- The The’s “I WANT 2 B U” b/w “Muscle Scream,” new songs taken from Gerard Johnson’s upcoming film Muscle
- Hiss Golden Messenger re-recording two of their songs, “Cat’s Eye Blue” and “Standing in the Doorway,” at Spacebomb Studios with contributions from their in-house orchestra
- Take You On A Ride, an EP featuring new and unreleased songs from the funk metal supergroup Infectious Grooves featuring Suicidal Tendencies’ Mike Muir, and Dean Pleasants, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, and Avenged Sevenfold’s Brooks Wackerman
- Jimmy Urine and System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian’s collaborative LP Fuktronic, the soundtrack to a made up British gangster movie
- All the Weird Kids Up Front (More Best Of Spoon), a fan-selected companion piece to Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon with a tracklist submitted by and voted on by fans
- The first-ever vinyl release of Squirrel Nut Zippers’ 1995 LP The Inevitable; long live the swing revival
- ROCKABYE BABY!’s Lullaby Renditions Of Wu-Tang Clan — Wu-Tang really is for the children
- Coke bottle green 7″ of “Birds Tricked Into the Trees,” the first single from Damien Jurado’s forthcoming LP, with exclusive unreleased track “From Devils To Davis” as the B-side
- A deluxe 50th anniversary edition of Elton John’s self-titled LP
- Steve Earle’s “Times Like These / It’s About Blood,” a limited edition 7″ recorded during the Ghost Of West Virginia sessions
- Dinosaur Jr’s Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm), recorded at Stockholm’s Vattenfestival during a European before the group disbanded and went on an eight year hiatus
- The complete five-song performance from Def Leppard’s Hall Of Fame inauguration featuring guest stars Brian May and Ian Hunter
- A 7″ of Dehd rarities “Go” and “Without You”
- “Baby Shark”
Check out the full list of special releases here.