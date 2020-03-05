Record Store Day 2020 Release List Revealed

Record Store Day is rolling around once again, and today, the full list of releases hitting stores on 4/18 has been announced. As always, RSD is coming with a whole slew of exclusives and special releases; check out a few of the highlights (and lowlights?) below.

A 12″ single of RSD 2020 Ambassador Brandi Carlile covering Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”

Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Burning making its vinyl debut and his songs “Wow,” “Sunflower,” “Saint Tropez,” and “Goodbyes” on novelty 3″ vinyl

David Bowie’s I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74), a double album bringing together performances from Detroit and Nashville on that historic tour, and CHANGESNOWBOWIE, a BBC radio session aired to celebrate his 50th birthday in 1997

Denzel Curry covering Rage Against The Machine and Bad Brains on a new 7″ single

Mac DeMarco’s Other Here Comes The Cowboy Demos, exclusive demos of previously unheard compositions recorded during the Here Comes The Cowboy sessions

Archers Of Loaf’s comeback single “Raleigh Days” with a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Street Fighting Man” as the B-side

Ruston Kelly’s Dirt Emo Vol. 1, featuring covers of Dashboard Confessional, Wheatus, Chemical Romance, Saves The Day, Blink-182, and Taylor Swift

A Beck 7″ with Khruangbin remixing “No Distraction” and St. Vincent remixing “Uneventful Days”

Robyn’s 2005 self-titled album on vinyl for the first time with a reconfigured tracklist, bonus tracks, and original cover artwork

Two new and unreleased songs from Best Coast, “Birthday” and “Sweetness,” recorded during the studio sessions for Always Tomorrow

Lethal Weapon, Austin Powers, and Batman & Robin soundtracks

Refused’s Maida Vale in-studio session for BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter, pressed on crystal clear vinyl and including previously unreleased track “Economy Of Death”

A 7″ single of John Prine and Kelsey Waldon recording in the studio together for the first time, singing “Paradise” with a B-side cover of the Merle Travis song “Kentucky Means Paradise”

A Greg Dulli 7″ with his new song “A Ghost” and a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Girl From North Country” featuring Mark Lanegan on vocals as the B-side

A limited-edition, one-sided 7” of Pink Floyd performing “Arnold Layne” live for the final time in 2007 with Jon Carin on keyboards and Oasis’ Andy Bell on bass

The The’s “I WANT 2 B U” b/w “Muscle Scream,” new songs taken from Gerard Johnson’s upcoming film Muscle

Hiss Golden Messenger re-recording two of their songs, “Cat’s Eye Blue” and “Standing in the Doorway,” at Spacebomb Studios with contributions from their in-house orchestra

Take You On A Ride, an EP featuring new and unreleased songs from the funk metal supergroup Infectious Grooves featuring Suicidal Tendencies’ Mike Muir, and Dean Pleasants, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, and Avenged Sevenfold’s Brooks Wackerman

Jimmy Urine and System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian’s collaborative LP Fuktronic, the soundtrack to a made up British gangster movie

All the Weird Kids Up Front (More Best Of Spoon), a fan-selected companion piece to Everything Hits At Once: The Best of Spoon with a tracklist submitted by and voted on by fans

The first-ever vinyl release of Squirrel Nut Zippers’ 1995 LP The Inevitable; long live the swing revival

ROCKABYE BABY!’s Lullaby Renditions Of Wu-Tang Clan — Wu-Tang really is for the children

Coke bottle green 7″ of “Birds Tricked Into the Trees,” the first single from Damien Jurado’s forthcoming LP, with exclusive unreleased track “From Devils To Davis” as the B-side

A deluxe 50th anniversary edition of Elton John’s self-titled LP

Steve Earle’s “Times Like These / It’s About Blood,” a limited edition 7″ recorded during the Ghost Of West Virginia sessions

Dinosaur Jr’s Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm), recorded at Stockholm’s Vattenfestival during a European before the group disbanded and went on an eight year hiatus

The complete five-song performance from Def Leppard’s Hall Of Fame inauguration featuring guest stars Brian May and Ian Hunter

A 7″ of Dehd rarities “Go” and “Without You”

“Baby Shark”

Check out the full list of special releases here.