Greg Dulli – “A Ghost”

Greg Dulli co-founded the Afghan Whigs way the hell back in 1986, and he’s had quite a few projects in the years since, including the Twilight Singers and the Gutter Twins. But later this week, Dulli will take a big plunge and release his first-ever full solo album. Dulli wrote the new LP Random Desire entirely on his own while mourning the death of the late Afghan Whigs guitarist Dave Rosser. We’ve already posted two early tracks, “Pantomima” and “It Falls Apart.” Today, Dulli has shared another one.

Dulli played most of the instruments on Random Desire himself, though he did get help from a few outside musicians, including the former Emeralds guitarist Mark McGuire and the Queens Of The Stone Age drummer Jon Theodore. Thus far, everything we’ve heard from the LP goes right into Dulli’s erudite, debauched comfort zone. That’s a good place to be.

“A Ghost,” presumably the last of the Random Desire songs that we’ll hear before the album’s release, is a heavy-hearted number that keeps some of the dark glamor of Dulli’s other projects intact. Over a beat that carries a few flamenco undertones, a string section and a pedal steel guitar get into a call-and-response with Dulli’s eternal smoky baritone. Below, listen to “A Ghost.”

Random Desire is out 2/21 on Royal Cream/BMG.