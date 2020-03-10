Johanna Warren – “Part Of It”

Last month, Johanna Warren announced her new album Chaotic Good, the followup to 2018’s Gemini II. With a name referencing Dungeons & Dragons’ alignment system, Warren described it as “an exercise in self-reinvention” and her “Phoenix moment.” Along with the announcement, Warren shared the single “Bed Of Nails.” And today, she’s back with another preview of the album ahead of its May release.

Warren’s latest track is called “Part Of It.” When we first heard about Chaotic Good, it was suggested that the album would find Warren exploring more full-band instrumentation, with some songs taking on a grungier direction. You can hear a bit of that in “Part Of It.” The song speeds along on a galloping rhythm and percussive acoustic guitar, with Warren’s melody oscillating between aggrieved challenges and pretty moments of release and defiance.

Check it out below.

Chaotic Good is out 5/1 via Wax Nine/Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.