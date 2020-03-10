Last week, Haim announced the long-awaited release of their third album Women In Music Pt.III, and they also dropped the very cool new song “The Steps.” Last night, the Haim sisters were the musical guests on The Tonight Show, and they played “The Steps” for a national television audience. At this point, it almost feels weird to watch a Haim video that’s not directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. But if you like Haim, this one is worth your time anyway.

Haim have always been a hell of a live act. They clearly love playing together, and that always comes through, even in the TV performances. Last night on Fallon, they all had the confidence to rock leather pants or skirts and shirts that had been deconstructed to varying degrees. Este Haim continued with her whole monstrous-bass-face gimmick, and she took a moment mid-song to put on lipstick, just as she did in the PTA-directed video for “The Steps.” The former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij — who co-produced Women In Music Pt.III with Danielle Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid, and who has a mohawk now — played acoustic guitar in the backing band. And Haim just sounded awesome, hitting those big harmonies and those dramatic moments. They did great. Watch the performance below.

Haim also took part in one of the Tonight Show comedy bits. Alongside host Jimmy Fallon, they sang a fun little song about the shame inherent in liking an old Instagram post. Your tolerance for Jimmy Fallon comedy bits may not be what it once was, but the man came into the game on twee joke-songs, and it might still be his greatest skill. Point is: This one is pretty good, as these things go. Watch it below.

Women In Music Pt.III is out 4/24 on Columbia.