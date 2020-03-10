Deradoorian – “Saturnine Night”

Angel Deradoorian, formerly one of the Dirty Projectors vocalists at their peak, has carved out a great solo career for herself over the last decade. In 2015, she released her debut full-length, The Expanding Flower Planet, and followed that up with an EP, 2017’s Eternal Recurrence. Today, she’s announcing a new album called Find The Sun.

“Overall, a lot of these songs are about trying to reach yourself — how to be your most brilliant self,” she said in a statement. “Because we come from a culture that doesn’t actually support this. We are so deeply programmed to obey societal boundaries that we don’t even know the power we contain within.”

Deradoorian is introducing the album with “Saturnine Night,” a gloomy and intoxicating song that features her soaring vocals on top of a chugging riff that keeps building over the track’s 7-minute length. By the end, she’s intoning: “Give me infinite skies above.” It’s loose and impressionistic and also very potent.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Red Den”

02 “Corsican Shores”

03 “Saturnine Night”

04 “Monk’s Robes”

05 “The Illuminator”

06 “Waterlily”

07 “It Was Me”

08 “Devil’s Market”

09 “Mask Of Yesterday”

10 “Sun”

TOUR DATES:

05/02 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade #

05/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

05/05 New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #

05/07 Portland, ME @ State Theater #

05/08 Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston #

05/09 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater #

05/10 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

05/11 Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre #

05/13 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater #

05/15 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s #

05/16 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s #

05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

05/18 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library #

05/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

05/21 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory #

# w/ Stereolab

Find The Sun is out 5/22 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.