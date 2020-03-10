Stream Muncie Girls’ New B-Sides The Point EP

The fiery Exeter trio and Band To Watch honorees Muncie Girls released their sophomore album, Fixed Ideals, back in 2018. Today, they’re back with a collection of six songs that were all recorded during the sessions for that album but were not included on it. It has the very clever name B-Sides The Point. The band’s leader and driving force Lande Hekt had this to say about the songs:

The song ‘Rain’ is about the government, old men in power, fear-mongering, the FTSE 100 and having friends who know how fucked up everything is. Most of the songs on this record are quite topical, with a concept song about a single mother of three trying to survive on the welfare state (‘Five Miles’, which is based upon an article that author Sue Townsend wrote in the 80s about how the welfare state left her scouring the streets for pennies) and a song about how much I don’t enjoy Made in Chelsea (‘Idolise’).

Check it out below.

<a href="http://munciegirls.bandcamp.com/album/b-sides-the-point" target="_blank">B-Sides The Point by Muncie Girls</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/24 Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights

03/25 Exeter, UK @ Cavern

03/26 London, UK @ Oslo

03/27 Norwich, UK @ Waterfront Studio

03/28 Worcester, UK @ Annie’s

03/29 Manchester, UK @ Gullivers

03/30 Glagow, UK @ King Tuts

03/31 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/01 Newcastle, UK @ Head Of Steam

The B-Sides The Point EP is out now via Buzz Records/Specialist Subject Records.