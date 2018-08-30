Tomorrow, Muncie Girls are releasing their sophomore album, Fixed Ideals. We’ve already heard “Picture Of Health,” “Falling Down,” and “Locked Up” from it, and today the Exeter, UK trio are sharing one final single, “Clinic.”

“This song is half about how important it is to get your mental health checked and ring the DAS, but it’s also about how long it all takes and how unbelievably underfunded it is,” Hekt says of the song. “I have a lucky time with my mental health compared to so many people, and I have to think about how incredibly hard it is for so many people.”

“When the panic set in, it was all I knew/ The sadness washed my skin and shaking grew,” she sings in the chorus, the song going through a series of build-ups and releases that feel like the swells of a panic attack. The accompanying music video, directed by Jack Barraclough, finds all three members undergoing some mental tests from a quack doctor.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/26 Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

09/27 Birmingham, UK @ The Cuban Embassy

09/28 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City Basement

09/29 Newcastle, UK @ The Think Tank – Underground

09/30 Glasgow, UK @ The Garage – Attic

10/01 London, UK @ Borderline

10/02 Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront

10/03 Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

11/05 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One

11/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

11/07 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

11/09 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

11/11 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

11/13 Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse

11/14 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre Lounge

11/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

Fixed Ideals is out 8/31 via Buzz Records / Specialist Subject. Pre-order it here.