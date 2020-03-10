SXSW And Ultra Are Not Offering Refunds After Coronavirus Cancellations

Austin’s SXSW and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival are among the events that have been cancelled due to the concerns over the spread of coronavirus. It appears that neither festival will be offering refunds for those that have already purchased badges.

In an email sent out last week, SXSW said that “2020 registrants can opt to defer their registration to 2021, 2022, or 2023,” with details to come in the following days. Refunds were not mentioned. “You don’t need to take immediate action regarding your 2020 registration,” the email reads. “It will remain in our system for future opportunities that will be available to you.” (SXSW just laid off a third of its year-round employees.)

The Ultra Music Festival in Miami, which was cancelled last Friday, sent out a similar email to ticket holders, as the Miami Herald reports. “ALL tickets purchased will of course remain valid and will be honored at either the 2021 or 2022 Ultra Miami event, at your option,” goes the email. “You will have 30 days to choose which Ultra Miami event you want to attend. Additionally, we are also working to offer a digital online Ultra experience as soon as possible.”

As more events get cancelled or postponed because of coronavirus — it’s been rumored that Coachella might be affected — refunds will inevitably become an issue. Most of the individual bands’ tours and shows that have been cancelled so far have offered refunds.