DaBaby Sued By Woman He Allegedly Slapped In Tampa

DaBaby was filmed seemingly hitting a woman in the face before a show in Tampa last weekend. Following the incident, the crowd booed him until he left the venue without performing. “I got $10,000 for whoever got a good angle of shawty hitting me in my eye with her phone,” the rapper said on Instagram live afterwards. “Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active?”

DaBaby later apologized, saying: “I do sincerely apologize, I do. I’m very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone. But you know, keep in mind, I couldn’t see you because you got the flash this close to me…I think by this time, you know it’s a well known fact that male or female, I would’ve responded the same exact way.”

And now the woman who he allegedly slapped has slapped him with a lawsuit. Per TMZ, Tyronesha Laws says she was minding her business when the rapper struck her “suddenly and without any warning” after proceeding through the crowd “without incident” until then. She also claims that she was not the person who stuck their phone in DaBaby’s face, although she was standing next to them.

Laws is suing DaBaby for battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and other damages. “Our goal is to deter similar conduct in the future and send a message that this type of behavior is not tolerated in America,” her attorneys write. DaBaby’s legal team, meanwhile, claim that Laws wasn’t even the person that DaBaby slapped and that alleged victims are now just coming out of the woodwork.