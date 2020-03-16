Margaret Glaspy – “Devotion”

Margaret Glaspy’s sophomore album, Devotion, is out at the end of the month. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” and “Stay With Me,” and today Glaspy is sharing a third.

It’s the title track from the album, a pattering and assured song that sounds a little bit like Feist. “Baby, I’m on your team/ We don’t need to fight or scream,” Glaspy sings on it. “It’s a sign of my devotion when I show you my emotion.” Glaspy is offering up the studio version of the track alongside a stripped-back performance video that was shot at Atomic Studios in Red Hook, BK, where she recorded the album.

“When we were in the studio making the record, the vibe for this song had a life of its own. Tim started to drum along on his lap in the control room and that felt like it was exactly what it needed, something that wasn’t a kit but felt just as percussive,” Glaspy said in a statement. “We ended up going in that direction and wanted to recreate it in this video. I grew up playing music this way – without any amplification so you really had to listen to one another and get close.”

Listen to the song and watch that video below.

Devotion is out 3/27 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.