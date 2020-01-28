Margaret Glaspy – “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”

Since her 2016 debut album Emotions And Math, Margaret Glaspy has stunned us with her commanding guitar work and penchant for amorous songwriting. In fact, we adored that debut record so much we named it one of the best of 2016, and Glaspy one of that year’s best new artists. Two years later, she followed up that indelible release with an EP called Born Yesterday.
Today, Glaspy is announcing a new album titled Devotion that comes out in March. There’s a palpable sense of evolution demonstrated by lead single “Killing What Keeps Us Alive,” which finds her playing with more diverse and digital instrumentation. The track opens up with a roughly distorted vocal stack that rises with edgy synths, which suddenly evaporate to allow for a softer sound to emerge. Piano tones add a syrupy dimension to an already viscous experience.
It’s a really sweet song that nestles in somewhere between ode and confessional, which is only enhanced by this super satisfying acoustic drum groove that comes in with the last chorus. Director Alex Chaloff’s music video captures some of that sentiment, which starts out in black and white as color is slowly added back in. Watch below, where you’ll also find Glaspy’s spring tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Killing What Keeps Us Alive”
02 “Without Him”
03 “Young Love”
04 “You’ve Got My Number”
05 “Stay With Me”
06 “So Wrong It’s Right”
07 “Heartbreak”
08 “You Amaze Me”
09 “Devotion”
10 “Vicious”
11 “What’s The Point”
12 “Consequences”
Devotion is out 3/27 on ATO Records. Pre-order it here.