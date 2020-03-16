Watch Neil Young, Jim James Play For Bernie Sanders Digital Rally

Bernie Sanders’ primary campaign has had many things his opponents’ did not, and that includes a very impressive lineup of musicians playing for him. Yesterday, it was announced that this would be no different for tonight’s digital rally, which features Neil Young — who just recently endorsed Sanders officially — along with Jim James and the Free Nationals.

This being our new sudden reality, this rally took place online, with the performers playing in more unusual circumstances than, say, the full-blown Strokes show at a Sanders rally last month. James played in front of a stage and screen setup solo. Meanwhile, Young beamed himself in from, seemingly, his living room, singing in front of a fireplace and presumably filmed by Daryl Hannah, who was also billed as one of the guests for the rally. (Young teased more of these fireside performances on his site.)

Below, check out videos of Young performing “Heart Of Gold” — a fitting choice that always seems like a salve in dire times — and James singing his solo track “Here In Spirit,” another go-to option that functions as his own go-to protest/uplift song.