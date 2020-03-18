Lily & Horn Horse – “Balloon”

Just last week, Palberta’s Lily Konigsberg released a new solo EP, the great and versatile It’s Just Like All The Clouds. She’s already got another release in the wings, an EP as Lily And Horn Horse, her project with Matt Norman. Lily And Horn Horse made our list of the Best New Bands Of 2017 because of their Next To Me collection, and since then they’ve put out a few scattered tracks, including last year’s “Unit And Bucket.”

Today, Konigsberg and Norman are sharing “Balloon,” the first single from their Republicans For Bernie EP, which is out in a couple weeks. It’s a beguiling little earworm, an elastic skitter of soft synths. “And how am I supposed to reckon with this loneliness?” Konigsberg’s voice runs in the chorus. “How much does it really cost to be me?”

Watch an animated video by ShonRay Nichols for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crosby, Stills, & Nash”

02 “Flat Crazy”

03 “Balloon”

04 “My 1, 2, And 3″

05 “1, 4, And More”

06 “Goodby Tim”

The Republicans For Bernie EP is out in May via Dots Per Inch. Pre-order it here.