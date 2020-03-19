Stream J Balvin’s New Album Colores

Colombian reggaeton superstar J Balvin has had a pretty big year already. In February, he was a guest during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl halftime show, and he’s been dropping massive singles in preparation of his new album, Colores, which is out now. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Vibras; he also had a collaborative album with Bad Bunny, Oasis, come out last year.

We’ve heard “Rojo,” “Morado,” and “Blanco” from it so far, and today the whole thing is out in full. The album is themed around colors, naturally, and J Balvin offers up 10 different shades and tracks, with creative direction from Takashi Murakami.

Alongside the stream of the album, J Balvin is sharing a new music video for “Amarillo.” Watch that and listen to Colores below.

Colores is out now.