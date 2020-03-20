Stream The Weeknd’s New Album After Hours

The Weeknd has been building up to his new album, After Hours, for a while now, long enough that we thought the world was ending for different reasons back when the rollout started in November. He’s been engaging in some intertextual tomfoolery — all of his music videos have been loosely connected, and those connections have spilled over into his live performances surrounding the album, which included appearances on Kimmel and Saturday Night Live.

He worked on it with a ton of notables, including Kevin Parker, Oneohtrix Point Never, Max Martin, Metro Boomin, and more, though there are no featured guests. Earlier today, Abel Tesfaye dedicated the album to a fan who passed away recently.

We’ve heard “Heartless,” “Blinding Lights,” the title track, and a live rendition of the Elton John-interpolating “Scared To Live” from it so far, and now you can listen to the album in full below.

After Hours is out now via Republic.