Tove Lo – “I’m Coming” (Veronica Maggio Cover)

Tove Lo started off the year with two new songs, “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak,” both of which were made with Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell. Today, the Swedish pop star is sharing a new cover as part of Spotify’s new Studio It’s Hits program. It’s of fellow Swedish pop singer Veronica Maggio’s “Jag kommer,” a hit from her 2011 album Satan i gatan. Tove Lo translates the lyrics to English — it’s now titled “I’m Coming” — but keeps the same starry-eyed energy.

“This song has been one of my absolute favorites since it came out. I have so many memories to it and I’ve always been so impressed with Veronica Maggio’s way with words,” Tove Lo said in a statement. “I could never write in Swedish the way she can. It’s the perfect mix of poetic, ‘everyday romance’ and making the Swedish summer time feel epic and melancholic all at once. It was such a cool challenge to translate something so close to my heart, and to work with my band and Elvira in the Spotify Studio; experimenting and playing around with the sound was that perfect studio bubble I know and love.”

Listen to it below.

Tove Lo’s “Jag kommer” cover is out now on Spotify.