JPEGMAFIA – “Covered In Money!”

JPEGMAFIA has been dropping little tidbits all year. Last month, we got a new track called “BALD!” and before that he covered Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby.” A couple weeks ago, he covered Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe” in concert, doing it live for the first time after including it on a mixtape some years ago.

Tonight, he’s putting out a new track called “Covered In Money!” It’s raspy and aggressive for the first two minutes, but turns into something softer and bubblier on the back half. It comes attached to a video featuring Peggy in a car.

Watch and listen below.