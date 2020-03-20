Gouge Away – “Wave Of Mutilation” (Pixies Cover)

Considering their name and all, it’s not exactly a surprise that Gouge Away, the Fort Lauderdale hardcore band, are Pixies fans. You can hear the Pixies influence in Gouge Away’s sound, a heavy and expressive churn that often hides sweet melodies amidst all the noise. And now you can hear what happens when Gouge Away cover a Pixies song. (It’s not “Gouge Away,” but it’s from the same album.)

Last month, Gouge Away shared “Consider,” an utterly kickass new song that expands on the heavy, noise-rock-inspired sound of their excellent 2018 album Burnt Sugar. “Consider” is now out as a 7″ single, and that means that we get to hear the B-side, the Gouge Away take on the iconic 1989 Pixies song “Wave Of Mutilation.”

In a press release, Gouge Away singer Christina Michelle says, “This is a fun way of getting back at people who are upset that we’re named after a song title.” She growls the song with a playful ferocity that pushes far beyond what Black Francis did on the original. Otherwise, though, it’s a faithful cover, right down to the two-minute length. You can hear both the Gouge Away cover and the Pixies original below.

The “Consider” b/w “Wave Of Mutilation” 7″ is out now on Deathwish, Inc.