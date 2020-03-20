Watch Neil Young Play Rarities In Acoustic Fireside Session

Neil Young has joined the brigade of musicians offering up performance footage online. On his Neil Young Archives site, the legendary folk-rocker has posted a six-song solo acoustic Fireside Session directed by his wife, Daryl Hannah, at their Telluride, Colorado home. From various locations around the house, including the fire pit out back and the fireplace inside, Young performs selections from across his discography, including many rarities.

It begins with “Sugar Mountain,” a song he wrote way back in 1964 on his 19th birthday. Also on deck are his first run through “Little Wing” since 1977, played solo for the first time, and the first performance of Homegrown track “Love Art Blues” since 2008, and the first solo rendition of “Vampire Blues” since 1974. Rounding out the set are “Tell Me Why” and “Razor Love.”

The idea is to make this an ongoing series. On the Archives site, Young and Hannah write, “Happy to have you hang with us for a little while. It’s pretty rough around the edges, as any down-home/low tech slow interwebs production could be. … Hope you enjoy. Take care. Sending love and we’ll try to keep ’em coming.” Watch the first one here.