There are many, many bad things about the current global fucking crisis: The sudden economic apocalypse, the loneliness and cabin fever, the general overwhelming sense of fear and uncertainty that we’ll never leave our houses again and that our loved ones are not safe. There is also the “Imagine” video. Yesterday, some famous people had the damn fool idea to film themselves singing John Lennon’s “Imagine,” projecting dangerous levels of self-satisfaction and cluelessness out into the internet void, blissfully immune to whatever backlash they might deservedly spur. It’s the worst fucking shit.

That “Imagine” video has already elicited some responses, like the Lingua Ignota noise remix and this video that had me practically in tears at my desk yesterday. Today, we get the definitive parody courtesy of Zack Fox, the rapping comedian responsible for recent classics like “Jesus Is The One (I Got Depression)” and “Square Up.” As Okayplayer points out, Fox jumped on Instagram last night, convening a group of his famous friends — including Thundercat, 6lack, Eric Andre, Guapdad 4000, TisaKorean, Quinta Brunson, and the Cool Kids’ Chuck Inglish — to give their rendition of “Slob On My Knob.”

“Slob On My Knob,” a 1999 track credited to the Three 6 Mafia side project Tear Da Club Up Thugs, is one of the most gloriously disgusting and ignorant sex songs in the history of the English language. It’s really a Juicy J solo track, and it’s been interpolated dozens of times, by people like G-Eazy, A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, and Rae Sremmurd. It also pretty much set the tenor for Juicy’s solo career, which continues to thrive 21 years later. It is the perfect song for this ridiculousless. Check it out below.