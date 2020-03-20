Power Trip Challenge Trapt To See Who Can Draw More Fans To Post-Pandemic Charity Show

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Trapt have 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners giving them a great career doing what they love. The 2000s nu-metal band responsible for “Headstrong” has spent the past few days on a wild Twitter rampage, defending Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and clapping back at any “virtue signaling victim with a massive chip on his shoulder” with the temerity to call them out on their ignorant shit. And apparently, as Loudwire reports, one of those virtue signalling victims is the lead singer of Power Trip.

“i bet my band out draws yours in your own home town @TRAPTOFFICIAL,” Riley Gale, vocalist for the Texas hardcore thrash band, tweeted yesterday. “want to put it to the test? two shows, different venues, same night. loser donates their entire guarantee to a charity of the winners choosing. @powertriptx is the band. step up or be labeled COWARDS.”

Trapt, of course, clapt back. Bay Area post-punk band Spiritual Cramp and others also waded into the fray. Things kept going and going. They’re still going.

i bet my band out draws yours in your own home town @TRAPTOFFICIAL. want to put it to the test? two shows, different venues, same night. loser donates their entire guarantee to a charity of the winners choosing. @powertriptx is the band. step up or be labeled COWARDS. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

i know. put the show anywhere, idc. i just want shove it in their face how irrelevant their band and their opinions are. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

You don’t sell tickets to anything…. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

sounds like you’re scared to play the game. is this where i drop the sell out figures from our headlining tours, or our high presale numbers from everywhere else? how about hometown? don’t even get me started on walk up numbers. you’ve already lost, but pick your poison, nerd. https://t.co/5r02PyhywJ — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

There were a lot more people there than that on a Monday during coronavirus time you dumb fuck… — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

oh that’s right, you’re probably broke from delusional fantasies of real success. my bad. we could just make it an easy $20 wager, if that helps? — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

Just post a pic of a crowd you have recently played for. Very easy… Hurry up bitch — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

Buddy your band is never going to do anything ever. You will forever be scraping by. This is why you are a Bernie bitch — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

that’s weird, i’d call countless US headliners and european tours and getting flown to indonesia for the 1st time last year just to headline a festival of 8k+ people is more than “anything”. but keep avoiding the challenge, pal. cuz ya know you’ve already lost. https://t.co/fILw7JNb91 — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

i’d be willing to bet my band would outdraw yours with only 24 hours notice to promote it. i’ll give y’all 24 weeks. hell, i’ll give you 24 months. might as well call it your last show because we’d bury you. @TRAPTOFFICIAL — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

What was the ticket count of your last Bay Area show? Be honest. If it’s over 500 I’ll leave you alone. — Spiritual Cramp TV (@Spiritual_Cramp) March 19, 2020

nice! our last 3 bay area shows were all over 1000 people. keep grinding guys, you’ll get there! — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

I thought this power trip band was some local band, 😂…. Okay so you have a metal label promoting you and you play for the same metal heads who go to all the same fucking metal shows… why can you only do numbers in the Bay Area?? Your spotify and Pandora number are low AF… — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 19, 2020

it’s funny cuz i’d like to think this guy is fuming over this and this is effortless from my end. on a scale of 1 to 10 my boredom is at an 11. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

and just so you can’t deny this isn’t your band playing to this INSANE crowd pic.twitter.com/IlQRHVOr9W — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 19, 2020

and maybe probably some people aren’t happy but this is my page to punk this guy however i please. shit, i’ll do the competition myself. his band can play a show and i’ll do a Q&A of how not to end up like them. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

my email is in my profile. leap, froggy — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

we do numbers everywhere. bodies. real humans. streams dont mean shit to any of us. we know the math anyway. it pales to what’s made in tour. and most importantly, people care. we get the crowd going, and we dont have to be fragile homophobic class shaming jocks about it either. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

Stfu you douchebag! Not one person in your band can sing! You sound like every other metal band…. you nerd — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 20, 2020

fun industry fact: no. nobody uses pandora. these industry bands, or their labels, marketing, whoever, pay for plays from listener farms. they make so little per stream it’s easy to get a great deal on a few million of em. it’s simple math, and i’d put money on it trapt do it too https://t.co/Ou347TmhSa — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

the best part about today was this was all just quarantine inflicted boredom that took no effort. it’s nice to see such a positive reaction at shutting down such a hateful band. makes me wonder what i could do if i really tried. if y’all need me to call anybody else out holler. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

i’m just trying to bring some warmth in these cold times, by roasting this POS mercilessly — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

alright @TRAPTOFFICIAL i promise i’ll drop all the the beef if you send my girlfriend an XL shirt, but it’s gotta be the CRAZIEST design you have. she’s a real rocker and wants to stand out ya know. deal? — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

go on — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

Festivals don’t count…. we have pics like that for days. Has to be a headline show to count — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 20, 2020

trapt in 2002: headstrong, i’ll take you all on trapt in 2022: hello sir, how would you like your foot long? — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

i cannot even keep track of the amount of acts i know with over a million monthly “listeners” and 10+ million streams who couldn’t sell out a 200 cap venue. trapt is a relic of proof that “fake it til you make it” doesn’t work. — Justin Toguys (@RILEY_CYRUS) March 20, 2020

Just some of the amazing shows we’ve done over the last year! TRAPT has the BEST fans! We are so grateful you let us do what we love for a living! I think that “you have one hit” attempt at an insult is so dumb. What about bands with no top 5 pop hit after a year on rock charts? pic.twitter.com/sS1y1UDwjp — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 20, 2020

No, I really don’t. Oh and @powertriptx if we had shows going where we’re both headlining at two different spots, we would kick your asses. Why u think your band is so good I don’t know. Playing at download festival which trapt has played too does not equate to just your audience — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 20, 2020

Oh and a metal band like @powertriptx trying to challenge TRAPT isn’t? You metal and metal core nerds are too funny. — TRAPT (@TRAPTOFFICIAL) March 20, 2020

So I guess this is happening? Long live the melt UP!