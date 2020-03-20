Power Trip Challenge Trapt To See Who Can Draw More Fans To Post-Pandemic Charity Show

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Trapt have 2 million Spotify and 2.6 million Pandora listeners giving them a great career doing what they love. The 2000s nu-metal band responsible for “Headstrong” has spent the past few days on a wild Twitter rampage, defending Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and clapping back at any “virtue signaling victim with a massive chip on his shoulder” with the temerity to call them out on their ignorant shit. And apparently, as Loudwire reports, one of those virtue signalling victims is the lead singer of Power Trip.

“i bet my band out draws yours in your own home town @TRAPTOFFICIAL,” Riley Gale, vocalist for the Texas hardcore thrash band, tweeted yesterday. “want to put it to the test? two shows, different venues, same night. loser donates their entire guarantee to a charity of the winners choosing. @powertriptx is the band. step up or be labeled COWARDS.”

Trapt, of course, clapt back. Bay Area post-punk band Spiritual Cramp and others also waded into the fray. Things kept going and going. They’re still going.

So I guess this is happening? Long live the melt UP!

