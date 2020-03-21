Run The Jewels Preview RTJ4 On Instagram

Although Run The Jewels do show up on the occasional Danny Brown song or superhero movie soundtrack, it’s been over three years since RTJ3 came out. Last month, though, El-P announced that RTJ4 was finished. And today, he’s taken to Instagram to preview a track from the album.

The Instagram video shows El-P listening to a new verse from Killer Mike over a hard percussive beat. “DAY 12 OF SOCIAL DISTANCING DONT ASK WHEN IT DROPS WE DONT KNOW YET WE WILL SOON,” he wrote in the caption. “IN THE MEANTIME PUNCH A HOLE IN THE WALL TO THIS SHIT.” Check it out below.