Danny Brown – “3 Tearz” (Feat. Run The Jewels)

Discerning listeners everywhere are excited about the prospect of a new Danny Brown album on principle due to the Detroit rapper’s decade-long run of masterpieces. Brown further amped up anticipation for this week’s uknowhatimsayin¿ by announcing it was executive-produced by Q-Tip and sharing a pair of enticing Abstract-produced singles, “Dirty Laundry” and “Best Life.” And if all that still didn’t get you hyped up, how about a Run The Jewels collab produced by JPEGMAFIA?

Yes, new single “3 Tearz” reunites Brown with El-P and Killer Mike, with whom he previously linked up for RTJ3 track “Hey Kids (Bumaye).” Here they reconvene over uncharacteristically warm and soulful production from Peggy, whose deconstructed beats for his own records tend to inspire intense anxiety. So it’s a bit of swerve for producer and rappers alike, at least in the case of RTJ, who usually rhyme over intense dystopian beats of their own. One thing that isn’t surprising about “3 Tearz” is Mike, arguably rap’s preeminent Bernie Bro, rapping, “I don’t give a fuck ’bout Trump.”

Listen below.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is out 10/4 via Warp.