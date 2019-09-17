Danny Brown – “Best Life”

Detroit rap monster Danny Brown, who got a bag and fixed his teeth, is getting ready to return in a few weeks with the new album uknowhatimsayin¿, his follow-up to 2016’s feverish Atrocity Exhibition. There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the new LP. For one thing, there’s the way Brown talks about the album: “This is my version of a stand-up comedy album.” For another, there’s the guest list; uknowhatimsayin¿ is set to feature appearances from Run The Jewels, JPEGMAFIA, and Blood Orange. And then there’s Q-Tip. The Tribe Called Quest legend — who, it’s worth pointing out, produced most of Tribe’s classics, as well as a lot of great songs from other rappers — serves as executive producer of uknowhatimsayin¿. He also made the beats for the two uknowhatimsayin¿ tracks that we’ve heard.

A couple of weeks ago, Brown shared the video for “Dirty Laundry,” the first single from uknowhatimsayin¿. Q-Tip produced that track, and he also produced “Best Life,” the single that Brown shared this morning. “Best Life” is a short song, just two and a half minutes long, and it features Brown’s rip-through-the-air voice over a jaunty, off-kilter string-loop — the sort of thing that Q-Tip’s old comrade J Dilla might’ve come up with.

Brown has been doing “Best Life” live recently, and it’s a lyrical trip into the past, a reflection on the chaos of Brown’s upbringing. “I’m supposed to be here dead like Weekend At Bernie’s,” Brown muses. Listen to the song below.

uknowhatimsayin¿ is out 10/4 on Warp.