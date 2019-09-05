Danny Brown has released “Dirty Laundry,” the first single from his new album uknowhatimsayin¿. The project will be released Oct. 4 via Warp. Q-Tip executive produced; Flying Lotus, Paul White, Standing On The Corner, and JPEGMAFIA contributed beats. JPEG features on the album, too, along with Blood Orange, Run The Jewels, and Obangjayar.

“This is my version of a stand-up comedy album,” Brown said in a statement. “Most of my close friends now aren’t rappers — they’re comedians and actors. So I wanted to create something that mixed humor with music. Something that was funny but not parody.”

uknowhatimsayin¿ will be Brown’s first album since Atrocity Exhibition in 2016. He’s touring North America behind the project in October and November. Tickets go on sale tomorrow and can be purchased through the rapper’s website. Ashnikko and Brown’s Bruiser Brigade crewmate ZelooperZ join as openers.

Watch the music video for “Dirty Laundry” and view Brown’s tracklist and tour dates below.

uknowhatimsayin¿ Track List

1. Change Up

2. Theme Song

3. Dirty Laundry

4. 3 Tearz (feat. Run The Jewels)

5. Belly of the Beast (feat. Obongjayar)

6. Savage Nomad

7. Best Life

8. uknowhatimsayin¿

9. Negro Spiritual (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

10. Shine (feat. Blood Orange)

11. Combat

2019 Tour Dates

Wed-Oct-16-19 – New Orleans, LA – Republic NOLA

Thu-Oct-17-19 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Studio

Fri-Oct-18-19 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

Sat-Oct-19-19 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room and Garage

Mon-Oct-21-19 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Tue-Oct-22-19 – Pomona, CA – Glass House

Wed-Oct-23-19 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

Fri-Oct-25-19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

Sat-Oct-26-19 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Mon-Oct-28-19 – Portland, CA – Roseland Theater

Tue-Oct-29-19 – Vancouver, CA – Vogue Theater

Thu-Oct-31-19 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Sat-Nov-02-19 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Sun-Nov-03-19 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Tue-Nov-05-19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Thu-Nov-07-19 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

Fri-Nov-08-19 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave 2

Sun-Nov-10-19 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Mon-Nov-11-19 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of Living Arts

Wed-Nov-13-19 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Fri-Nov-15-19 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Sun-Nov-17-19 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Mon-Nov-18-19 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

Tue-Nov-19-19 – Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theater

