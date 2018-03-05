Features
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Credit:
Spencer Platt / Getty
Federal Judge Orders Martin Shkreli To Forfeit Wu-Tang Clan Album
As part of his conviction for securities fraud, Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ordered Martin Shkreli to forfeit $7.36 million in assets, including the Wu-Tang Clan album…
Maggie Serota / Spin
|
March 5, 2018 - 2:00 pm
Veronica Falls Drummer And Boys Forever Songwriter Patrick Doyle Dead At 32
Veronica Falls drummer and Boys Forever/Basic Plumbing songwriter Patrick Doyle has died. Though his cause of death has not yet been revealed, a statement confirming…
Rob Arcand / Spin
|
March 4, 2018 - 5:06 pm
Credit:
Gustavo Caballero / Getty
Teen Gets Life Sentence For Plotting Terror Attack At Justin Bieber Concert
Lloyd Gunton, the 17-year-old
convicted last year
of plotting an Islamic State-inspired terror attack on a Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff, Wales, has been given…
Maggie Serota / Spin
|
March 2, 2018 - 4:33 pm
Credit:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Talib Kweli Writes Essay About Free Speech And White Supremacy Following Show Cancellation
Talib Kweli has posted a Medium post entitled "Free Speech or Die?" dealing with the issue of far-right leaders and their followers objecting to their…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin
|
March 1, 2018 - 3:20 pm
Credit:
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
NBA Youngboy Held Without Bail On Kidnapping And Aggravated Assault Charges
Rising Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) was
arrested this weekend
in Florida after a raid on his tour bus, based…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin
|
February 27, 2018 - 1:12 pm
Credit:
Timothy Norris/Getty
Nicolas Jaar Surprise-Released A New Album As “Against All Logic” Last Week
Nicolas Jaar’s latest official release was 2016’s
Sirens
, an ambitious and often song-oriented album that incorporated elements of avant-garde classical music and Suicide-style synth-punk. But…
Andy Cush / Spin
|
February 23, 2018 - 5:20 pm
Credit:
Peter Sherman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Gibson Guitar Company Reportedly Facing Imminent Bankruptcy
Iconic guitar company Gibson might be facing bankruptcy. According to reports from the
Nashville Post
and
Dayton Daily News
, the guitar-makers recently saw the departure…
Rob Arcand / Spin
|
February 19, 2018 - 12:21 pm
Credit:
Oliver Walker/Getty Images
Report: Lawyer For Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath Denies Sexual Misconduct Claims Brought By Four New Women
Crystal Castles member Ethan Kath has been accused of multiple accounts of nonconsensual sexual acts and abuse. Last year, former bandmate Alice Glass published a…
Rob Arcand / Spin
|
February 17, 2018 - 1:23 pm
Credit:
John Phillips / Getty
Seal Sexual Battery Case Reportedly Rejected By D.A.
The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has tossed out a sexual battery case against Seal,
TMZ reports
. In January, TMZ was the first to report…
Maggie Serota / Spin
|
February 12, 2018 - 4:30 pm
Credit:
Paul Natkin/Getty
D’Arcy Wretzky Says Billy Corgan Rescinded Her Invitation To Play In Smashing Pumpkins Reunion
Original Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’Arcy Wretzky will evidently not be playing in the band’s newly reformed lineup, as she revealed in
an interview
with the…
Andy Cush / Spin
|
February 12, 2018 - 12:59 pm
Credit:
Cassy Athena/Getty Images
Watch Travis Scott Receive Key To Missouri City, Texas
Travis Scott has been given the keys to Missouri City, Texas. As local ABC affiliate
KTRK
points out, the rapper was born in the Houston…
Rob Arcand / Spin
|
February 11, 2018 - 3:54 pm
Credit:
Trixie Textor/Getty Images
Jonny Greenwood Talks
Phantom Thread
, Mark E. Smith, And The Oscars On New Podcast
Jonny Greenwood recently sat down with British podcaster Adam Buxton to discuss the composer’smusic for
Phantom Thread
, his Oscar nomination, his friendship with Paul Thomas…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin
|
February 9, 2018 - 11:37 am
Credit:
JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Donald Trump Jr.: My Dad Can’t Be Racist Because He Used To Hang Out With “All The Rappers”
In an interview with conservative news site
The Daily Caller
, Donald Trump Jr. put on a new spin on the myopic "I have black friends"
Maggie Serota / Spin
|
February 6, 2018 - 1:31 pm
Credit:
FilmMagic/Getty Images
Porches’ Aaron Maine Responds To Accusations Of “Posturing As Queer For Capital Gain”
Porches frontman Aaron Maine has responded to controversy surrounding a
recent profile
of the musician in
Out
magazine. In the article (titled "
Porches’ Aaron Maine
…
Rob Arcand / Spin
|
February 4, 2018 - 6:09 pm
Credit:
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images
The Temptations’ Dennis Edwards Dead At 74
Dennis Edwards, the Detroit singer who replaced David Ruffin as lead singer of The Temptations in 1968, has passed away at the age of 74.
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin
|
February 2, 2018 - 5:20 pm
