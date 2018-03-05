Spin

Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty

Federal Judge Orders Martin Shkreli To Forfeit Wu-Tang Clan Album

As part of his conviction for securities fraud, Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ordered Martin Shkreli to forfeit $7.36 million in assets, including the Wu-Tang Clan album…
Maggie Serota / Spin | March 5, 2018 - 2:00 pm
Patrick Doyle

Veronica Falls Drummer And Boys Forever Songwriter Patrick Doyle Dead At 32

Veronica Falls drummer and Boys Forever/Basic Plumbing songwriter Patrick Doyle has died. Though his cause of death has not yet been revealed, a statement confirming…
Rob Arcand / Spin | March 4, 2018 - 5:06 pm
life-sentence-terror-bieber-1520007876-640x427-1520026352
Credit: Gustavo Caballero / Getty

Teen Gets Life Sentence For Plotting Terror Attack At Justin Bieber Concert

Lloyd Gunton, the 17-year-old convicted last year of plotting an Islamic State-inspired terror attack on a Justin Bieber concert in Cardiff, Wales, has been given…
Maggie Serota / Spin | March 2, 2018 - 4:33 pm
Talib Kweli Writes Essay About Free Speech And White Supremacy Following Show Cancellation
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Talib Kweli Writes Essay About Free Speech And White Supremacy Following Show Cancellation

Talib Kweli has posted a Medium post entitled "Free Speech or Die?" dealing with the issue of far-right leaders and their followers objecting to their…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin | March 1, 2018 - 3:20 pm
youngboy
Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

NBA Youngboy Held Without Bail On Kidnapping And Aggravated Assault Charges

Rising Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy (aka YoungBoy Never Broke Again) was arrested this weekend in Florida after a raid on his tour bus, based…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin | February 27, 2018 - 1:12 pm
Nicolas Jaar Surprise-Released A New Album As “Against All Logic” Last Week
Credit: Timothy Norris/Getty

Nicolas Jaar Surprise-Released A New Album As “Against All Logic” Last Week

Nicolas Jaar’s latest official release was 2016’s Sirens, an ambitious and often song-oriented album that incorporated elements of avant-garde classical music and Suicide-style synth-punk. But…
Andy Cush / Spin | February 23, 2018 - 5:20 pm
GettyImages-173524143-1519060327-640x425-1519060815
Credit: Peter Sherman/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Gibson Guitar Company Reportedly Facing Imminent Bankruptcy

Iconic guitar company Gibson might be facing bankruptcy. According to reports from the Nashville Post and Dayton Daily News, the guitar-makers recently saw the departure…
Rob Arcand / Spin | February 19, 2018 - 12:21 pm
Ethan Kath
Credit: Oliver Walker/Getty Images

Report: Lawyer For Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath Denies Sexual Misconduct Claims Brought By Four New Women

Crystal Castles member Ethan Kath has been accused of multiple accounts of nonconsensual sexual acts and abuse. Last year, former bandmate Alice Glass published a…
Rob Arcand / Spin | February 17, 2018 - 1:23 pm
Seal
Credit: John Phillips / Getty

Seal Sexual Battery Case Reportedly Rejected By D.A.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has tossed out a sexual battery case against Seal, TMZ reports. In January, TMZ was the first to report…
Maggie Serota / Spin | February 12, 2018 - 4:30 pm
GettyImages-75371914-1518456805-640x460-1518458089
Credit: Paul Natkin/Getty

D’Arcy Wretzky Says Billy Corgan Rescinded Her Invitation To Play In Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Original Smashing Pumpkins bassist D’Arcy Wretzky will evidently not be playing in the band’s newly reformed lineup, as she revealed in an interview with the…
Andy Cush / Spin | February 12, 2018 - 12:59 pm
GettyImages-910777930-1518367631-640x427-1518382414
Credit: Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Watch Travis Scott Receive Key To Missouri City, Texas

Travis Scott has been given the keys to Missouri City, Texas. As local ABC affiliate KTRK points out, the rapper was born in the Houston…
Rob Arcand / Spin | February 11, 2018 - 3:54 pm
GettyImages-669219642-1518190656-640x446-1518194090
Credit: Trixie Textor/Getty Images

Jonny Greenwood Talks Phantom Thread, Mark E. Smith, And The Oscars On New Podcast

Jonny Greenwood recently sat down with British podcaster Adam Buxton to discuss the composer’smusic for Phantom Thread, his Oscar nomination, his friendship with Paul Thomas…
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin | February 9, 2018 - 11:37 am
Puff Daddy, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
Credit: JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.: My Dad Can’t Be Racist Because He Used To Hang Out With “All The Rappers”

In an interview with conservative news site The Daily Caller, Donald Trump Jr. put on a new spin on the myopic "I have black friends"
Maggie Serota / Spin | February 6, 2018 - 1:31 pm
Aaron Maine
Credit: FilmMagic/Getty Images

Porches’ Aaron Maine Responds To Accusations Of “Posturing As Queer For Capital Gain”

Porches frontman Aaron Maine has responded to controversy surrounding a recent profile of the musician in Out magazine. In the article (titled "Porches’ Aaron Maine
Rob Arcand / Spin | February 4, 2018 - 6:09 pm
National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show
Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

The Temptations’ Dennis Edwards Dead At 74

Dennis Edwards, the Detroit singer who replaced David Ruffin as lead singer of The Temptations in 1968, has passed away at the age of 74.
Winston Cook-Wilson / Spin | February 2, 2018 - 5:20 pm
