Gordi – “Aeroplane Bathroom”

Australian Artist To Watch Sophie Payten, who releases music as Gordi, has announced a new album, Our Two Skins, the follow-up to her 2017 debut Reservoir. Last month, she shared “Sandwiches” as an early preview, and today she’s releasing another new song from it called “Aeroplane Bathroom.”

It’s the album’s sparse opener, little more than her voice, some piano keys clinking, and background noise, but it depicts a powerful moment of transformation. Payten explains in a press release:

I had that sensation of being trapped so I climbed over the other passengers and tried to escape to the bathroom. The fluorescent lights in those spaces are most unforgiving. A terrible mirror. This song is about feeling isolated. It comes at a very strange time now given we’re all locking ourselves in our homes, “socially isolating” from our normal functional lives. There is no more dehumanising experience than to be cut off from everything you know. It can plunge you into total despair.

For the track’s music video, Payten and director Kasimir Burgess traveled to two abandoned airplane graveyards outside Bangkok. “After becoming lost in a Google image search labyrinth, I stumbled across a place I could barely believe existed,” Burgess said. “Filming in a majestic aeroplane graveyard in Thailand with Gordi was a challenging and somewhat dangerous adventure of epic proportions. I still can’t quite believe everyone had the vision to jump on board and make this clip fly.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Aeroplane Bathroom”

02 “Unready”

03 “Sandwiches”

04 “Volcanic”

05 “Radiator”

06 “Extraordinary Life”

07 “Hate The World”

08 “Look Like You”

09 “Limits”

10 “Free Association”

11 “Sandwiches (aO2Sk Mix)”

Our Two Skins is out 6/19 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.