Stream Father John Misty’s New Live Album Benefitting MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund

A little under two years ago, Josh Tillman released his fourth album as Father John Misty, the excellent God’s Favorite Customer. He toured behind it through the rest of 2018 and into 2019, yet despite debuting a couple new songs onstage, Tillman’s kept the silence he adopted around the release of God’s Favorite Customer and refrained from dropping any hints about a forthcoming release.

While it isn’t a new FJM collection, that makes the arrival of today’s live album something of a surprise release. Tillman is back with Off-Key In Hamburg, which is available now via Bandcamp. All proceeds will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is supporting musicians in need as the coronavirus pandemic sends shockwaves through the music industry.

If you happened to catch any of the shows in support of God’s Favorite Customer, you already know these were pretty transfixing performances. This particular show seems even more special — it was recorded in Hamburg last August, with Tillman and his band joined by the Neue Philharmonie Frankfurt. You can check out the rendition of “Holy Shit” and the full, career-spanning tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hangout At The Gallows”

02 “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings”

03 “Mr. Tillman”

04 “Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All”

05 “The Night Josh Tillman Came To Our Apt.”

06 “Strange Encounter”

07 “Total Entertainment Forever”

08 “Things It Would’ve Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution”

09 “Ballad Of The Dying Man”

10 “A Bigger Paper Bag”

11 “I Went To The Store One Day”

12 “Nancy From Now On”

13 “Chateau Lobby #4 (In C For Two Virgins)”

14 “Please Don’t Die”

15 “The Palace”

16 “God’s Favorite Customer”

17 “Pure Comedy”

18 “Holy Shit”

19 “I Love You, Honeybear”

20 “Leaving LA”

Off-Key In Hamburg is out now. You can get it at Bandcamp.