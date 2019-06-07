Father John Misty put out a new album, God’s Favorite Customer, last year, but it seems like he already has more new material a-brewing. While he’s been blissfully quiet online since deleting his social media a while ago, he’s refocused all of that attention elsewhere. Over the last few months, he’s written a song for Khalid, sorta covered Coldplay, and debuted a brand-new song live.

And last night during a tour stop in San Diego — the first stop on his co-headlining tour with Jason Isbell — he brought out another new one, as Reddit points out. In typical cheeky FJM fashion, he introduced it by saying, “Here’s one you might know.”

Watch below.